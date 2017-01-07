Diabetes Health Weekly Round Up

Share this:













With so much going on ( election, political turmoil, hurricanes), you may have missed the latest in diabetes news this week. Not to worry! We’ve got you covered with the Diabetes Health Weekly Roundup to share the latest news, podcasts and stories from this week.

Enjoy!

AskNadia: What’s Your Gym Workout Plan for Type 1 Diabetes

Type 2 Diabetes: Setting Diabetes Goals

Diabetes Health In The News Podcast: Medical Costs Jump By Largest Amount in 32 Years

Type 1 Diabetes: Exercise Often Raises Blood Glucose in Type 1 Diabetes

Diabetes Health In the News Podcast: Obese Kids Have Different Bacteria in Their Gut