NEWSBREAK: CBS This Morning Reports on Insulin Costs, The Players, and the Lawsuit

Share this:













As I wrote/reported recently, there is a lawsuit pending against the insulin companies regarding collusion on insulin pricing of late and how all parties must come together (read it here). Today, on CBS This Morning, they report the story.

What I would like to stress about this story, is as I have also stated countless times, it is touched upon here in this report but do not just gloss over it. At the end of the report the reporters discuss how much finger-pointing there is going around—-THIS IS SO CRUCIAL because the finger-pointing will continue as long as ALL OF THE PLAYERS ARE NOT SITTING AT THE SAME TABLE AT THE SAME TIME to fix this problem.

It also will not matter what national health plan is place, and do not be led off the path of what is important: ALL PLAYERS MUST COME TOGETHER OR WE WILL BE IN A PERPETUAL, AND UNENDING, CIRCLE FOR YEARS TO COME.

THIS IS WHAT WE MUST ASK OF ALL THE PLAYERS……TO COME TOGETHER.

Here is the story on CBS This Morning.

I am a DiabetesDad.