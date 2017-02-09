Diabetes Health Type 1: : I am Like you Meagan When It Comes to The Cure

Share this:













This guest post is by Mick, a diabeteshealth.com follower who is responding to How Do You Feel About All Those “Cures”, an article Meagan Esler wrote.

I’ve also been a type 1 diabetic for a number of years (36+ now) and well remember being told in about 1982-83 that a cure was “just around the corner”. Like yourself, I’m still waiting. (At that time I was refused a pancreas transplant as, at the age of 22-23 I was considered “too old”. At that time, the only successful transplants had been performed in Israel, and it was only being offered to people in their teens.)

I was selected by my endocrinologist to be one of the first people in the UK to undergo islet cell transplantation … there were to be only 16 recipients at that time, and none of the places where the operation was to be performed were within a local area to where I live. I had to travel to London, undergo a psychological assessment, be talked through the whole process, informed of the additional risks involved with the requirement to take anti-rejection drugs for the rest of my life, etc. and was still then turned down as I have already developed diabetes-related complications and ‘they’ wanted to show the benefits that such a procedure would have on the life of type 1 diabetics, and they needed ‘better’ candidates so they could get further financing.

If you think it’s bad for us type 1s, take a look at the rubbish that’s out there for type 2s. The vast majority of these “cures” are obviously made by people that have vested interests in selling you something and/or people that know very little, to nothing, about diabetes.

Take heart, ma’am, that one day a cure MAY be found, and do your best to try and maintain blood glucose levels within a ‘normal’ range. You will be LESS LIKELY to go on to develop diabetes-related complications.

