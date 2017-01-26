Mexi-Chicken & Roasted Red Pepper Low-Carb Soup

Share this:













This soup includes cauliflower instead of potatoes which help give it a nice thick consistency while keeping it really low in carbs. The cream cheese added near the end gives it a creamy rich flavor. If you are in a hurry, you can use a rotisserie chicken or leftover cooked and shredded chicken. We even made it without the chicken once and it was still delicious. We love this comfort food soup at our house!

1 large onion, chopped

2Tbsp canola oil

1 small jar (7oz) roasted red peppers, drained and chopped

1 can (4oz) chopped green chilies, mild

2tsp. ground cumin

1tsp. salt

1tsp. ground coriander

1 32oz carton chicken broth (we use Kitchen Basics broth because it is gluten free. You can easily use a low-sodium chicken broth to help control sodium.)

1 medium head cauliflower, cleaned, leaves and core removed and florets chopped into small pieces

1Tbsp lemon juice

1/2c cream cheese, cubed

1lb prepared shredded cooked chicken (see note at bottom for how to prepare)

In a large stockpot, sauté the onions in oil until tender. Stir in the roasted red peppers, green chilies, cumin, salt and coriander. Cook and stir for 2 minutes. Stir in the chicken broth and cauliflower florets; bring to a boil.

Reduce heat; simmer for 10 – 15 minutes or until cauliflower is tender. Stir in lemon juice and turn off heat. Cool slightly. In a blender, process the cream cheese and half of the soup until smooth. Make sure to use precaution when blending hot liquids…remove the center of the blender top to vent the lid so the steam can escape and cover gently with a kitchen towel. Return all to pan and heat through. Stir in prepared chicken and serve.

Prepared Mexi Chicken:

1lb boneless, skinless chicken breasts

Juice of 2 limes

1/2Tbsp Adobo All-Purpose seasoning

*Note for preparing chicken: Poach chicken breasts in boiling water until completely cooked through and no longer pink in center. Let cool until able to handle. Then shred chicken and season with the juice of 2 limes and ½ Tbsp Adobo All Purpose Seasoning.

Yield: 10 servings.

The carbohydrate count for each se