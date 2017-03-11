Share this:













With so much going on, you may have missed the latest in diabetes news this week. Not to worry! We’ve got you covered with the Diabetes Health Weekly Roundup to share the latest news, podcasts and stories from this week.

Enjoy!

AskNadia: Denied Insulin for My 571 Blood Sugar When Arrested

Type 2 Diabetes: Depression or Sex

Diabetes Health in The News Podcast: Food Supplement Could Treat Rare Disease

Type 1 Diabetes: When They Are Quick to Judge

Diabetes Heath in the News Podcast: Healthy Eating is Possible without Family Meals