Living with Type 2 Diabetes: Self-medicating for Diabetes

I’ve always believed that whatever we need to take care of ourselves can be found in nature. Diseases such as diabetes have been around for centuries and people have survived it for a long time, and often without the use of “traditional” medication. The internet has made it easy to research and diagnose symptoms of diabetes and even ways to treat it, but should we treat diabetes ourselves or seek the help of a doctor?

I’ve experimented with various foods, herbs, and minerals and have realized that I can keep my diabetes in check without the use of traditional medication. Eating a diet rich in broccoli, beans, blueberries, oatmeal, and fish are effective in reducing my A1C. However, there are times when it pays to use the resources of a modern hospital. Although our bodies may seem like it’s doing fine on the outside, there can be damage occurring on the inside and it is only through lab work or MRI’s can we truly know what’s going on with our kidneys or liver functions. Kidney failure is almost synonymous with diabetes and I recently saw an online survey which stated that more than 35% of diabetics aged 20 and older have kidney disease.

At the end of the day, herbal medicines do work but they do not diagnose potentially life threatening illnesses. I’m pretty confident in my ability to find an herbal remedy to help treat whatever may come my way but I also know when it is time to put down the herbs and pick up the telephone to make a doctor’s appointment.