Diabetes Health Type 2: Keeping Blood Pressures in Check the Natural Way

In addition to elevated glucose levels, diabetics also have to worry about elevated blood pressures. I was told early on that high blood pressure goes hand in hand with diabetes so I’ve been particularly careful about managing my blood pressure.

When I was first diagnosed with diabetes my blood pressure was through the roof . Having heard stories of how blood pressure medicine can affect a man’s libido, I was skeptical about taking it. After a month or so, I stopped taking the medication and sought other means of treating m high blood pressure. I have always believed that there is nothing new under the sun and there had to be a way to lower my blood pressure naturally.

Research led me to garlic, exercise, and Alpha Lipoic Acid in the form of Flaxseed Oil. I’ve experimented and found the right dosages to take in order to give me the results I wanted. Garlic has had a place in my cabinets for years, even before I had diabetes, and it has a list of medicinal benefits. It is effective in lowering blood pressure. Alpha Lipoic acid helps reduce bad cholesterol that can clog arteries and cause high blood pressure. Exercising is good for nearly everything and a daily dose will also help lower blood pressure.

I haven’t been on blood pressure medicine since 2010 and past blood pressure checks have shown my blood pressure to be just fine. How do I managed it? Galric, flaxseed oil, and exercise. You can do it too!