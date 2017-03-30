Share this:













There’s a whole grain craze going on in America and everywhere you look, some company is advertising the fact that their product is made from whole grain. Breads, pasta, pancakes, crackers, mustard, it’s everywhere! For diabetics, whole grain foods can offer our body nutrients, fiber, vitamins, and minerals that are beneficial to our health.

I typically start my day with a cup of oatmeal. This insures that I get a healthy dose of fiber. Oatmeal is just one form of whole grain foods but it has been shown that three grams of soluble fiber from oatmeal can reduce the risk of heart disease. Heart disease is a real concern for diabetics as diabetics are said to be at a higher risk for heart attack and stroke.

Oatmeal also packs 16% fiber per serving which is great because fiber helps control blood sugar. I read a Mercola® article online which stated that people who eat more than 26 grams of fiber a day have an 18 percent lower chance of developing Type II diabetes. But what if you’re already a diabetic? Well, 26 grams of fiber can go a long way in helping reverse diabetes.

For a healthier serving of oatmeal, I sometimes add blueberries, Truvia®, and a tablespoon of coconut oil to give me added health benefits. If you want to help your body, get your oatmeal on!