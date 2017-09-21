Diabetes

Enrollment for 2018 Affordable Care Act (ACA / Obamacare) starts November 1

Enrollment for 2018 Affordable Care Act (ACA / Obamacare) starts November 1 and ends December 15. Trump reduced the ADVERTISING funds by 90% to announce when people can enroll. Please copy and paste to circulate. #SpreadTheWord

  1. You forgot to mention that the advertising budget was ridiculously fat at $100 million and reduced to $10 million. If the people who run the ACA can’t figure out how to get the word out with $10 million they should get a new job.

    My employer insurance coverage window is two weeks long. Don’t the insurance companies notify ACA people that their insurance will lapse?

    Do we really have to be the nanny for such a small percentage of the population?

