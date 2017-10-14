Diabetes

Diabetes Health Weekly Roundup

If You missed the latest in diabetes news this week. Not to worry! We’ve got you covered with the Diabetes Health Weekly Roundup to share the latest news, podcasts and stories from this week.

AskNadia: Why Does My Husband Refuses to Go on Insulin?

Diabetes Health Type 2: Diabetes Diagnosis Creates More Stress for Women than Men

Men Living with Overweight Spouses May Be More Likely to Develop Diabtes

Diabetes Health Type 1: The Best Intentions

Adults who Sit for More than 30 Minutes Increase Risk of Premature Death

