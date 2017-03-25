Share this:













With so much going on, you may have missed the latest in diabetes news this week. Not to worry! We’ve got you covered with the Diabetes Health Weekly Roundup to share the latest news, podcasts and stories from this week.

Enjoy!

A Healthy Vision Routine for People Living with Diabetes

AskNadia: Asked to Leave Restaurant for Openly Injecting Insulin

Diabetes Health Type 1: 7 Behaviors You Need to Stop

Diabetes Health in the News Podcast: How Eating Speed is Linked to Metabolic Syndrome

Diabetes Health Type 2: Diabetes Complications Hit Home

Diabetes Health in The News Podcast: Doctors Make the Best Hospital Leaders