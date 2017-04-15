DIabetes Health Weekly Round Up

Share this:













With so much going on, you may have missed the latest in diabetes news this week. Not to worry! We’ve got you covered with the Diabetes Health Weekly Roundup to share the latest news, podcasts and stories from this week.

Enjoy!

AskNadia: My Wife is A Type 1 Diabetic Who Skips Taking Her Insulin

Diabetes Health Type 2: Exercising During The Winter Months

Diabetes Health in the News : Dementia in Older Women May Be Tied to Weight Loss

Diabetes Health Type 2: Everyday Worries, Diabetes Style

Diabetes Health in the News: Medicare to Pay for Complex Medical Care