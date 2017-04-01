Diabetes Health Weekly Round Up

Share this:













With so much going on, you may have missed the latest in diabetes news this week. Not to worry! We’ve got you covered with the Diabetes Health Weekly Roundup to share the latest news, podcasts and stories from this week.

Enjoy!

AskNadia: Am I Being Lied to About Lancets and Hepatitis

Diabetes Health Type 2: Keeping Blood Pressures in Check the Natural Way

Diabetes Health in the News Podcast: Life Expectancies of Diabetes Patients is Different

Type 1 Diabetes: Sex and Diabetes: From Her Point of View

Diabetes Health in The News Podcast: Healthcare Adopts Programs to Prevent Physician Burnout