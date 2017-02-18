Diabetes Health Weekly Round Up

Diabetes Health in The News Podcast: Lubiprostone Acts as Effective Constipation Treatment for Diabetes
With so much going on,  you may have missed the latest in diabetes news this week. Not to worry! We’ve got you covered with the Diabetes Health Weekly Roundup to share the latest news, podcasts and stories from this week.

Enjoy!

AskNadia: Accidentally Injected 50 Units of NovoLog Insulin Instead of Lantus

Diabetes Health Type 2 : Blood Sugar Reality Checks Are Real

Diabetes Health in The News Podcast: American Heart Association Requests Medicare Offer Telehealth Coverage

Diabetes Health Type 1 : Shopping Cart Confession

 

