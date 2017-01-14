Diabetes Health Round Up

Share this:













With so much going on ( election, political turmoil, hurricanes), you may have missed the latest in diabetes news this week. Not to worry! We’ve got you covered with the Diabetes Health Weekly Roundup to share the latest news, podcasts and stories from this week.

Enjoy!

AskNadia: Physician Was Angry When I Pointed Out He Had Someone Else’s Medical Chart

Type 2 Diabetes: Medication Keeping My Husband Out of The Bedroom

Diabetes Health In the News Podcast: Uninsured Rate at an All-Time Low

Living with Type 1 Diabetes: How Do You Feel About All Those “Cure” Articles?

Diabetes Health In the News Podcast: Important Vote Scheduled in January 2017 for The Affordable Care Act