Diabetes Health in The News Podcast: Automated Diabetes Prevention Programs Can Lead to Healthy Behavioral Changes

Click here to listen to today’s Diabetes Health in the News Podcast!

New research has found that fully automated diabetes prevention programs can lead to healthy behavioral changes among adults with prediabetes. These changes included improved physical activity and dietary habits when compared to the control group.

Headed by Dr. Gladys Block, scientific director of Berkeley, California’s Turnaround Health, completed this study by analyzing data from about 340 prediabetes adults. The participants were assigned to two groups – the first group received a one-year intervention program in order to prevent the development of type 2 diabetes, while the other group was set to begin the program within six months.

Researchers found that participants involved in the web- and email-based interventions were more likely than the control group to make changes to prevent diabetes progression. These changes led to reduced fasting glucose, total body weight, metabolic syndrome, and HbA1c levels.

These findings were published in Nutrition and Diabetes on September 19, 2016.