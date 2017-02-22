Diabetes Health in The News: Strength Training is the Best Workout for Women

Share this:













Click here to listen to today’s Diabetes Health in the News Podcast!

A recent study published in Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise identified strength training as one of the best workouts for women. Strength training has been shown to significantly lower the risk for both cardiovascular disease and type-2 diabetes.

Researchers followed approximately 36,000 women between the ages of 47-98. The women in the study, completed annual questionnaires about their exercise and health levels, with one question asking about strength training or weight lifting completed in the previous year. The researchers then tracked which participants were diagnosed with type-2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease, including events like stroke and heart attack.

Women who participated in strength training were found to not only have reduced risk for these two conditions, but they also had a lower BMI. This improves the way that the body uses insulin, as larger muscles will allow glucose to better travel throughout the body.

These findings were published in Time magazine on December 28, 2016.