Diabetes Health in The News Podcast: Lubiprostone Acts as Effective Constipation Treatment for Diabetes

Share this:













Click here to listen to today’s Diabetes Health in the News Podcast!

A new study has found that lubiprostone is an effective and safe way to treat chronic constipation in diabetes. This medication can decrease colonic transit time and increase spontaneous bowel movements in people with diabetes and chronic idiopathic constipation.

After receiving a 48-mcg dose of lubiprostone each day, diabetes patients were compared to a control group that received a placebo. These patients had an average of 1.83 more spontaneous bowel movements per week than the placebo group. Colonic transit times were reduced to an average of 13 hours compared to a seven hour increase among the control group participants.

These findings were published in The American Journal of Gastroenterology on December 6, 2016.