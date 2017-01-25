Diabetes Health In the News Podcast: Integrated Fitness Program Offer the Best Results

Share this:













A new study completed by the American Council on Exercise has examined the dreaded weight loss plateau. Researchers identified a group of “non-responders” – people whose bodies simply don’t respond to typical moderate-intensity fitness programs. Approximately 36% of the study participants were non-responders, and despite taking part in cardio and strength training exercise, they didn’t experience weight loss.

Through the course of the study, the researchers identified an answer to this problem – Integrated Fitness Training (IFT). Participants that completed this program, which included cardio training in addition to resistance and functional training, all saw weight loss achievements. This group also had significant changes in blood pressure, muscular strength, and body fat percentage.

These finding were published in Shape Magazine on December 27, 2016