Diabetes Health in The News Podcast: Food Supplement Could Treat Rare Disease

Click here to listen to today’s Diabetes Health in the News Podcast!

A new study recently found that a popular food supplement could reduce the effects of Familial Dysautonomia(FD). Researchers from Tel Aviv University studied neuron degeneration caused by FD in mice, and they found that phosphatidylserine– a food supplement – could actually reverse the effects.

FD is a neurodegenerative disorder that affects the autonomic nervous system. Functions like pain sensitivity, sweating, and swallowing can be impacted. The condition affects about 1 in every 31 people that come from an Ashkenazi or Eastern European Jewish ancestry. People who have it are at risk for gastrointestinal or pulmonary complications.

When treated with phosphatidylserine, mice with FD exhibited a slowed progression of neurodegeneration. Neuron activity was also repaired, allowing signals to more effectively move across neurological pathways.

These findings were published in PLOS Genetics on December 20, 2016.