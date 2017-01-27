Diabetes Health in The News Podcast: Doctors Make the Best Hospital Leaders

Share this:













The challenges associated with operating a hospital are complex and require extraordinary leaders to navigate them. While doctors were previously viewed as ill-prepared for these leadership roles, times have changed. An emphasis on patient-centered care now means that physicians make some of the best hospital leaders.

This finding came from a 2011 study that examined CEOs in some of the top hospitals in three medical specialties: cardiovascular care, cancer, and digestive disorders. The CEOs were asked if hospitals are ranked higher when they are led by doctors or non-MD managers. The analysis showed that quality scores were about 25% higher for physician-run hospitals.

These findings were published in the Harvard Business Review Online on December 27, 2016.