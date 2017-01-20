Diabetes Health in The News Podcast: Diabetes and Heart Disease Top U.S. Health Care Spending

Share this:













A new study examining health care costs found that 20 conditions make up over half of all U.S. health care spending costs. This study covered over 150 conditions, and it showed that the most expensive was diabetes. Total diabetes spending – from diagnosis to treatment costs – exceeded $101 billion. This spending has also increased 36 times faster than heart disease spending costs.

The second leading cost was heart disease, which was also the number one cause of death throughout the last 18 years. This was followed by neck and back pain.

Aside from these top three conditions, fall-related injuries and hypertension made up 18% of all personal health care spending. They totaled over $437 billion in 2013.

These findings were published in UPI on December 27, 2016