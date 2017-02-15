Diabetes Health in The News Podcast: American Heart Association Requests Medicare Offer Telehealth Coverage

Share this:













The American Heart Association (AHA) recently issued a statement advocating for Medicare to begin coverage of cardiovascular disease telehealth services. The recommendation encourages Medicare to provide coverage for services for heart and stroke care, in part because telehealth services can increase care accessibility while reducing costs. Other recommendations include incorporation of telehealth into EHR systems.

With increasing difficulties in the healthcare world, including doctor shortages, rising care costs, and increase in treatment demand, telehealth is an affordable way to produce better health outcomes. Medicare coverage would make it more widely available to elderly and disabled Americans.

This information was released in a policy statement by the American Heart Association on December 20, 2016.