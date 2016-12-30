Diabetes Health In the News Podcast: Cooking Method Could Impact Diabetes Risk

Share this:













Click here to listen to today’s Diabetes Health in the News Podcast!

According to a new study, altering the way that you cook could reduce your risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Poaching, steaming, and boiling foods are the healthiest options. When you bake, grill, or fry food items they produce glycation end products (AGEs), and AGEs have been linked to insulin resistance.

In addition to insulin resistance, there are other reasons AGEs are bad news for your diabetes risk. They have been linked to inflammation and stress on the cells of the body. People who altered their cooking methods and followed a low-AGE diet saw improved inflammation and cell stress levels, along with lower insulin resistance, compared to individuals that did not alter the way they cooked their food.

These findings were published in Diabetologia on August 24, 2016.