Diabetes Health In the News Podcast: U.S. Military Has an Obesity Problem

According to new data from the Pentagon, more members of the U.S. military are reaching above-normal weight. In fact, 1 in 13 service members are now clinically overweight.

The reason for this shift isn’t completely understood. Some people believe that nearly 15 years of war has weakened the military’s focus on fitness, while others believe that unhealthy foods in military chow halls are to blame. The fact that more Millennials with a penchant for video games and other sedentary activities are joining the armed forces may also be a contributing factor.

A new policy will be developed soon in order to address this problem. This policy could have a widespread effect on how the military measures and defines health and fitness.

These findings were published in Military Times on September 11, 2016.