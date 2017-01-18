Diabetes Health in the News Podcast: 10 Risk Biomarkers Can Help Predict Cardiovascular Risks in Type 2 Diabetes

Share this:













Diabetes Health in the News

A new study from McMaster University has identified a series of biomarkers that could identify cardiovascular risk among type 2 diabetes patients. Some of the most notable biomarkers included apolipoprotein B, which showed significant success in predicting cardiovascular events, and angiopoietin protein 2, which is involved in the growth of blood vessels in heart disease.

It is important to note that these biomarkers don’t replace clinical factors. However, they can be extremely useful along with clinical risk factors for better cardiovascular event prediction. In the future, blood tests that examine these markers could determine a patient’s risk for stroke, myocardial infarction, and other cardiovascular end points.

These findings were presented at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes 2016 Annual Meeting.