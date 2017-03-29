Diabetes Health in the News Podcast: Life Expectancies of Diabetes Patients is Different

Share this:













Click here to listen to today’s Diabetes Health in the News Podcast!

UK researchers from the University of Manchester recently completed a study to determine how diabetes affects life expectancy among different ethnicities. This was completed by examining data from about 188,000 patients living with diabetes from various ethnic groups.

The findings showed that South Asian type 2 diabetics had a life expectancy of about 1.1 years longer than individuals without the disease at ages 65 and older. They also had lower adjusted mortality risks for cardiovascular and respiratory disease when compared to Caucasian patients living with diabetes. Comparatively, white men and women with diabetes lost 5-6 years of life at age 40.

This research supports improved heart disease risk factor management, especially for white patients with type 2 diabetes.

These findings were published in Diabetes Care on December 20, 2016.