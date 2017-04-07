Diabetes Health in the News! Healthy Behavior Enjoyment Linked to Post-Bariatric Weight Loss

Share this:













Recent survey data has examined long-term weight loss in post-bariatric surgery patients. It was found that adults who completed Roux-en-Y gastric bypass who adopted healthy habits did not see improved weight loss at two years. However, adults who reported an increase in enjoyment of exercise and healthy eating from two to five years after surgery were more likely to enjoy long-term weight loss. The likelihood was even greater for individuals with an increased enjoyment at more than five years.

This study was based on online survey data from 475 post-bariatric surgery patients. It was found that an increased enjoyment of healthy habits at one year or two years post-surgery was not connected to any weight-loss outcomes.

These findings were published in Bariatric Surgical Practice and Patient Care on December 16, 2016.