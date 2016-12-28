Diabetes Health in the News: MedPac Aims for Fewer Hospitalizations of Nursing Home Residents

Share this:













The Medicare Payment Advisory Commission (MedPac) has released its 2017 agenda, and among the priorities is to reduce hospital admissions among nursing home residents. The group is exploring several strategies to reduce these hospitalizations since care coordination is often lacking for these beneficiaries. Suggested initiatives to reduce hospitalizations include tele-medicine and medication reviews.

The group also has plans to work on uniform outcome measures that can be used with a unified post-acute care payment system. If the implementation of this payment system is accelerated, the organization will need these uniform measures as well as an established baseline performance.

These findings were reported in McKnight’s Long-Term Care News on September 11, 2016.