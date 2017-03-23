Share this:













Researchers from the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine recently examined how caloric restriction can improve insulin sensitivity in obese patients. The study used 11 obese participants and monitored the effects of 16 weeks of caloric restriction. The goal was to see how whole-body insulin sensitivity was affected.

The result of the study was that caloric restriction improved peripheral insulin sensitivity. This could be due to lower insulin-stimulated TXNIP (thioredoxin-interacting protein) levels and raising non-oxidative glucose disposal.

These results can be extremely useful for medical providers as they develop diabetes management plans for their patients. They show that TXNIP can facilitate an improvement in peripheral insulin sensitivity after caloric restriction.

These findings were published in an issue of Diabetes on August 31, 2015.