Diabetes Health in the News Podcast: Public Weight Loss Programs May Not Be Effective

According to UK researchers, most public weight loss programs will not be effective at fighting obesity. This is because programs like Michelle Obama’s “Let’s Move” campaign require high levels of individual resources. However, researchers believe that interventions that limit personal choices instead of relying on self-motivation could have better results. This could include regulating the ways that stores sell unhealthy foods.

In addition to regulating shops, researchers suggest two other interventions to help with the obesity epidemic: a tax on sugary drinks and advertising restrictions. Specifically, certain health groups are seeking a ban on TV ads for unhealthy foods before 9:00 PM.

These findings were published in PLOS Medicine on April 5, 2016.