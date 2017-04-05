Diabetes Health in the News Podcast: High BMI as a Teen Could Increase Heart Disease Risk in Adulthood

Share this:













A study completed at Israel’s Sheba Medical Center found a connection between teenage obesity and future heart troubles. Adults who were overweight or obese as adolescents had a higher risk of dying from stroke, coronary heart disease, and other heart conditions later in life.

After adjusting for several factors, adults with an adolescent BMI within the obesity range had a 5-fold risk of death due to coronary heart disease. They had a threefold mortality risk as a result of cardiovascular causes, and they were twice as likely to die from a stroke compared to adults with lower BMIs.

These findings were published in the New England Journal of Medicine on April 13, 2016.