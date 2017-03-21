Share this:













Click here to listen to the audio recording of Diabetes Health in The News.

Researchers at Japan’s Dokkyo Medical University School of Medicine recently conducted a study to see how eating speed might affect metabolic syndrome. The study examined nearly 9,000 community members from the ages of 40 to 75 without metabolic syndrome in 2008. The researchers then followed up with them in 2011 to determine how self-reported eating speed and the incidence of metabolic syndrome were related.

A significant relationship was found between eating speed, HDL cholesterol, and waist circumference. The takeaway is that eating slowly could be an important lifestyle choice for preventing metabolic syndrome, specifically among Japanese residents.

These findings were published in the April 5, 2015, issue of the Journal of Epidemiology