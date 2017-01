Share this:













Word Puzzle Posted on Previous Day

If you would like to sign up to receive a weekly puzzle, please email puzzle@diabeteshealth. com. In the subject area write “add me to your weekly word puzzle list.” If you would like us to create a puzzle for you and our players, send your 8 words to puzzle@diabeteshealth.com and we will post your challenge online. In the subject area write, “create my word special puzzle”. We can all have fun posting and solving your word puzzle.

Crossword Solution