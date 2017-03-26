Diabetes Dad: Contact Your Representative: Take the Diabetes Challenge

Share this:













ad enough? Are you sick and tired of just……well….everything politics these days? And I mean on all sides of the aisle. It’s just too much, isn’t it?

I have an idea.

You see, I’m under the belief that if any suggested legislation is ‘nay’ all one party and ‘yay’ all another party—-they have all failed. I do not believe that everything is just as one party thinks and if it is not one part’s legislation….it should be voted down. It just does not make sense to me………..and it never did.

I think we ask, no we confront, the members of the Congress and the Senate to take the Diabetes Challenge. That is; one piece of legislation this session to better the lives of people with diabetes and pass it ACROSS THE BOARD……..non partisan.

Almost everyone knows a loved one with diabetes. Our Members can search it out, write it, argue it, but at the end of the day, they pass it across both aisles.

No big 45-page deal….just call your representative and say, “We challenge you Congressperson (or Senator) so-and-so to take the Diabetes Challenge”. Prove to the world that you can do something that you all agree on that will be for the betterment of everyone in a diabetes world. WE challenge YOU!

Thoughts?

I am a DiabetesDad.