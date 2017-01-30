AskNadia: Scared to Fly Airplanes After My Glaucoma Surgery

Share this:













Dear Nadia,

I am a type 2 diabetic with glaucoma from my diabetes. My Doctor tells me it is OK to fly on airplanes after my surgery. But, I am scared something might happen.

Beth

Dear Beth,

Being diagnosed with glaucoma means that the fluids in your eyes were not draining properly which could be a result of high blood sugars. People with diabetes are at a higher risk of developing glaucoma. However, your A1C which gives you your average blood sugar readings will tell you if your glaucoma is in fact from high blood sugars.

Altitude Controls Adjust Ascending and Descending Pressure When Flying

The air planes do adjust the pressure in the cabins as you ascend 30,000 to 35,000 feet. When the air plane descends this can also increase the pressure in your eye but the internal altitude controls will adjust the pressure appropriately; providing minimal pressure where the pressure in your eyes can adjust rather quickly.

If you travel often by plane and have advanced circulatory pressure, then you should check in with your ophthalmologist and get their opinion. If you are unsatisfied with your Ophthalmologist’s opinion, look for anther Ophthalmologist in your healthcare network. You can also Google them to see what patients have said about them.

Did you Know That Eating Vegetables Prevents Glaucoma?

A new study completed by a team at Harvard Medical School has found that eating green leafy vegetables every day could lessen the risk of developing glaucoma. This risk could be reduced by 20%-30% when compared to people who ate a limited amount of these vegetables.

Source:

Glaucoma Association

Diabetes Health in The News Podcast

Disclaimer:

Nadia’s feedback on your question is in no way intended to initiate or replace your healthcare professional’s therapy or advice. Please check in with your medical team to discuss your diabetes management concerns.

AskNadia or Share Your Diabetes Story.

Email Nadia

Watch Nadia’s Videos

About Nadia:

Nadia is a diabetes advocate that was not only born into a family with diabetes but also married into one. She was propelled at a young age into “caretaker mode,” and

with her knowledge of the scarcity of resources, support, and understanding for people with diabetes, co-founded Diabetes Interview, now Diabetes Health magazine.

Nadia has received 14 nominations for her work as a diabetes advocate. She has been featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, and other major cable networks. Her publications, medical supply business, and website have been cited, recognized and published in the San Francisco Chronicle, The Wall Street Journal, Ann Landers advice column, former Chrysler chairman Lee Iacocca, Entrepreneur magazine, Houston News, Phili.com, Brand Week, Drug Topics, and many other media outlets.