AskNadia: Feeling Discouraged from Peripheral Neuropathy Pain and Depression

Dear Nadia,

My husband has neuropathy and is in much pain. He has tried many things to relieve the pain and has little success. He now blames himself which depresses him. I do not know how to help him.

Anne

Dear Anne,

It sounds like your husband is feeling hopeless and powerless to the never ending nerve pain from peripheral neuropathy.

Know you have started the helping process by recognizing that your husband needs help. I will list some traditional and alternative therapies to consider in his next discussion with his healthcare professional.

Feeling depressed from peripheral neuropathy pain is not uncommon for people living with diabetes. If your husband is losing sleep at night, unable to rest from the nerve pain, this can create anxiety and domino into a mind game with self-blame as a result. I am sure on one level your husband is wondering if there will ever be a reprieve from the constant tingling burning, sharp nerve pain since he has unsuccessfully tried different therapies.

Coping with Chronic Pain

Let your husband know that there is a correlation between depression and how painful ones ‘peripheral neuropathy is. The question is which traditional or alternative therapy will give him the relief he needs to build on a sunnier disposition. Exploring the psychological impact his peripheral neuropathy has on his ability to cope with his chronic pain is crucial to finding a solution. If he is hopeful and is confident he will find a solution and is more likely to be happier.

Traditional Therapy Options for Neuropathy Pain

Amitriptyline– used for neuropathy pain and prescribed for depression.

This medication works by interfering with the nerve signaling process, preventing you from feeling pain.

Capsaicin Cream– derived from Chili peppers is available as a topical cream or patch. It can be purchased over the counter or by prescription depending on the strength of the cream.

The topical pain relieving cream works by impeding the nerves from signaling pain to the brain.

Tramadol– an opioid medication used as a painkiller is commonly prescribed only when other therapy options fail, due to its addictive nature.

Alternative Peripheral Neuropathy Treatments

Medicinal Marijuana– Research shows that Cannabis therapy is similar to painkillers; benefiting people with peripheral neuropathy due to the mechanism in which the cannabinoid receptors respond in the brain.

Acupuncture– works by stimulating the nerves with needles to generate natural pain relieving endorphins from the pituitary glands to alter your mood.

I hope this helps in furthering your discussions with your husband and his healthcare professional team.

Nadia

Disclaimer:

Nadia’s feedback on your question is in no way intended to initiate or replace your healthcare professional’s therapy or advice. Please check in with your medical team to discuss your diabetes management concerns.

