AskNadia: Do Statins Raise Blood Sugars or Cause Diabetes

Dear Nadia,

Is there a correlation between statin medications for cholesterol and diabetes?

Lynn F

Berkeley Ca

Dear Lynn,

Statins are important medications that reduce bad cholesterol that builds up in the arteries. They work by preventing the liver from producing LDL, the bad cholesterol.

These medications also stabilize the lining of the blood vessels to prevent strokes and heart attacks.

Statin Studies:

In 2009, the Veterans Affairs conducted a study of 345,417 patients with and without diabetes, to see if taking cholesterol-lowering medication, increased their fasting plasma glucose. After a two-year period, they concluded that there was an increase in high blood sugars for both groups.

Anther study in 2012 followed 153,840 patients who did not have diabetes and took statins. These were postmenopausal women between the ages of 50 to 79 years. The study concluded that there was a correlation found with hyperglycemia and diabetes for postmenopausal women. The outcome also questioned if a specific class of statins; more or less potent, influenced these results.

The last study I found tied everything in because it was designed to see if the different statin potencies, influenced the onset of diabetes.

The investigation revealed the higher potency statins such as Crestor (rosuvastatin), or the moderately potent Lipitor (atorvastatin) and Zocor (simvastatin), do put you at risk for developing diabetes.

Physicians are now deciding what type of potency is best suited for their patients based on their genetic disposition and weight.

If you need a lower potency statin, your physician might prescribe you Pravachol (Pravastatin ), Mevacor or Altoprev (lovastatin) to achieve a good LDL target.

