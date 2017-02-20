AskNadia: Why Can’t a Type 1 Women with Diabetes Adopt A Child

Share this:













Dear Nadia,

I would like to know what the #1 reason for why women with well controlled type 1 diabetes, in good control for 20 years, cannot adopt.

Patricia

Dear Patricia,

There are many reason why a person’s application will be rejected for adoption. Some of the reasons are traditional while others are in place for the child’s safety. Adoption agencies and foreign adoptions have different qualifications when evaluating a home for a child.

The adoption system prefers married heterosexual couples with the assumption that this provides more stability for the child. The marriage license denotes commitment, presuming a long term stable life and stable home. The reason being, should something happen to one parent, say they pass away for some unforeseen reason, the living partner can still take care of the adopted child.

Adoption Challenges

There is an acceptable age range for adoption- 25 to 50 years old with the couples age taken into consideration. Previous marriages, age difference between the couple, health issues, high debt ratio, bankruptcies and felonies makes you less desirable for an adoptive home. Additionally, if you are a single or married homosexual couple, some agencies will pass you over while some countries flat out restrict gay or single couple adoption.

An adoptive parent with diabetes can be disqualified with the assumption that their diabetes will conflict with caring care for a child. Some agencies or countries who do not automatically disqualify parents because of a chronic illness will ask for a physicians note stating that their diabetes is in good control and it will not affect t their ability to parent.

Combine these with the adoption cost, birth parents’ preferences and State laws, adoption becomes a complicated process with some predicable pluses and some unknown minuses when comparing adoption applications.

Adopting without an Agency

There are other options that do not include agencies. Technically the adoption agencies handle the legal transfer of a child’s well being to an adult or family.

Someone once shared their story with me about how they were pregnant out of wedlock at a young age. Unable to care for a child, they went to the head of their church and asked if they knew someone that wanted to adopt a child.

At that same church there was a prayer group and one women shared how she prayed for a child because she was unable to have children. The church Minister heard about her and brought these two people together. No agency was involved. Just an adoption lawyer who finalized the necessary legal documents.

I hope this helps!

Nadia

American Adoption

MentalHealth.Net

Disclaimer:

Nadia’s feedback on your question is in no way intended to initiate or replace your healthcare professionals therapy or advice. Please check in with your medical team to discuss your diabetes management concerns.

AskNadia or Share Your Diabetes Story.

Email Nadia

Watch Nadia’s Videos

About Nadia:

Nadia is a diabetes advocate that was not only born into a family with diabetes but also married into one. She was propelled at a young age into “caretaker mode,” and

with her knowledge of the scarcity of resources, support, and understanding for people with diabetes, co-founded Diabetes Interview, now Diabetes Health magazine.

Nadia has received 14 nominations for her work as a diabetes advocate. She has been featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, and other major cable networks. Her publications, medical supply business, and website have been cited, recognized and published in the San Francisco Chronicle, The Wall Street Journal, Ann Landers advice column, former Chrysler chairman Lee Iacocca, Entrepreneur magazine, Houston News, Phili.com, Brand Week, Drug Topics, and many other media outlets.