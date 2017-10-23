AskNadia: Can I Use Marijuana to Lower My Blood Sugar

Share this:













Dear Nadia,

Is marijuana used to lower high blood sugar? if so, does this mean I have to refrain from the munchies to get the benefits?

Leah

Dear Leah:

The new Marijuana industry is still at its infancy in terms of its medicinal applications. Institutional investors are flocking at financial conferences to see how they can benefit from investing in this up and coming industry.

There is some research that demonstrates, Marijuana, also known as Cannabis Sativa, does have some medicinal properties for people living diabetes.

The American Journal of Medicine reports on a study by the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, which was conducted with 4,657 women and men from 2005 to 2010. The results concluded that people with diabetes experienced less insulin resistance and lower blood sugar readings. The results are considered statistically significant.

The Munchies and THC

A group of neuroscientists at the University of Bordeaux, conducted a study with mice and found that the THC in marijuana is what enhances the mice’s brain to smell food creating a desire to eat more.

This occurs through the receptors of the brain, where the dopamine and ghrelin receptors, regulate the pathways for mood, feeling of joy, pain and hunger.

There are different marijuana strains that have higher cannabinoids and less THC. The assumption is less THC will not stimulate the ghrelin receptors, thereby reducing the desire to eat.

Some people that take insulin experience stomach issues and are unable to eat. They welcome the munchies because it allows them to have some appetite.

To avoid drug interactions, it’s extremely important to tell your healthcare professional if you have decided to add Cannabis in your therapy mix.

Disclaimer:

Nadia’s feedback on your question is in no way intended to initiate or replace your healthcare professional’s therapy or advice. Please check in with your medical team to discuss your diabetes management concerns.

About Nadia:

Named Best Diabetes Blog for 2017 by Healthline

Nadia is a diabetes advocate that was not only born into a family with diabetes but also married into one. She was propelled at a young age into “caretaker mode,” and with her knowledge of the scarcity of resources, support, and understanding for people with diabetes, co-founded Diabetes Interview, now Diabetes Health magazine.

Nadia holds 19 nominations for her work as a diabetes advocate. She has been featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, and other major cable networks. Her publications, medical supply business, and website have been cited, recognized and published in the San Francisco Chronicle, The Wall Street Journal, Ann Landers advice column, former Chrysler chairman Lee Iacocca, Entrepreneur magazine, Houston News, Phili.com, Brand Week, Drug Topics, and many other media outlets.