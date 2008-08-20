10 Warning Signs of Kidney Disease

Share this:













Last week was Kidney Disease Awareness and Education Week. Kidney disease is considered a “quiet disease,” and many people don’t recognize its early warning signs.

We thought we’d publish a quick list of its symptoms to help you manage your own health and know what to look for in your loved ones.

10 Symptoms of Kidney Disease:

1. Changes in urination

2. Swelling of face, hands, and/or feet

3. Feeling more tired than usual

4. Nausea or vomiting

5. Headache or feeling dizzy

6. Trouble thinking clearly

7. Severe itchiness not related to a bite or rash

8. Shortness of breath or feeling that you can’t catch your breath

9. Loss of appetite or change in the way foods taste

10. High blood pressure

If you have any of these symptoms, please check with your doctor.

For patients at risk of kidney disease and their families, Fresenius Medical Care offers a free Treatment Options Program (TOP) in local communities across the country. At the TOP sessions, Fresenius Medical Care nurses and staff talk about managing chronic kidney disease, transplantation, dialysis choices, and patient support services. The sessions are open to the public.

Kidney Disease Awareness and Education Week is sponsored annually by the American Nephrology Nurses’ Association (ANNA) as a way to educate policy makers about the needs of patients suffering from, or at risk for, end stage renal disease.

ANNA is a professional nursing association with over 12,000 members. Its mission is to advance nephrology nursing practice and positively influence outcomes for patients with kidney disease through advocacy, scholarship, and excellence. More information is available on ANNA’s Web site, annanurse.org.